Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office raising funds for K-9 unit

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A local sheriff's office is hoping to add a new member to their team but they need your help to make it happen.

The Buena Vista County Sheriff's Office is hoping to add a K-9 unit.

Captain Marty De Muth said they need to raise between $17,000 and $21,000 to make it happen.

The money would cover the cost for the K-9, training, and equipment.

De Muth said the need is there, and the K-9 would focus on narcotics and tracking.

"Our narcotics arrests have increased a lot over the last several years, and tracking wise we have needed animals for tracking in the last couple years. We haven't had that resource, we have had to rely on resources of other counties and sometimes they are not available," said Captain Marty De Muth, Buena Vista County Sheriff's Office.

So far officials have raised roughly $10,000. De Muth said they hope to have the full amount by fall.

A GoFundMe page has been set up called “Buena Vista County Canine Unit.”

You can also send a check to the office at P.O. Box 276, Storm Lake, IA 50588, or you can drop off a check or cash at the sheriff's office.