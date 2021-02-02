Mexican business groups slam president’s electricity bill

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican business groups say a proposed new law on electricity supply will hurt investors and force Mexicans to buy more expensive electrical power from older, dirtier government-owned plants. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has proposed undoing much of the work over the last seven years to establish cheaper, more renewable energy, in large part through private generating plants, wind and solar farms. The bill would mandate that the first power to be used would have to be from government plants, many of which burn coal or fuel oil. Privately run natural gas and renewable energy would be the last in line.