Myanmar’s Suu Kyi detained again — without her old support

BANGKOK (AP) — A day after Myanmar’s military pulled off a well-choreographed coup, the country’s civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, finds herself right back where she was just over a decade ago — under house arrest. But this time, her standoff with the military comes after she has sorely disappointed many once-staunch supporters in the international community by cozying up to the country’s generals. Leaders in the West are still denouncing her detention, of course — but they no longer view her as the paragon of democratic leadership. The military-owned Myawaddy TV said Monday the country would be under a one-year state of emergency — a stunning reversal for a country that had been moving toward democracy.