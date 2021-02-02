Not snow nor pandemic keeps Punxsutawney Phil from his job

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor pandemic stays Punxsutawney Phil from emerging from his burrow to forecast winter’s end. The spectacle that is Groundhog Day at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, will still go on but this year, it will be all virtual. Beginning at 6:30 a.m. EST Tuesday, people can log on and listen to music while learning how to make Wigle Whiskey cocktails and at-home crafts. Then of course, the prognosticator of prognosticators will emerge at dawn, either to find his shadow or not. If he sees it? Six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, spring comes early.