Man arrested in killing of 5 children, 1 adult in Oklahoma

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police say six people, including five children, have been shot to death at a home in Oklahoma, and that a 25-year-old suspect is in custody. Police Officer Lynn Hamlin says officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to a call of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee found one man and four children dead at the scene. Hamlin says a fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital. Officers also encountered Jarron Deajon Pridgeon with a gun and arrested him. Hamlin says a woman who was shot and wounded is in stable condition. Authorities haven’t released the victims’ names. Hamlin says the suspect and victims lived together.