Skip to Content

Man arrested in killing of 5 children, 1 adult in Oklahoma

New
4:04 pm National news from the Associated Press

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police say six people, including five children, have been shot to death at a home in Oklahoma, and that a 25-year-old suspect is in custody. Police Officer Lynn Hamlin says officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to a call of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee found one man and four children dead at the scene. Hamlin says a fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital. Officers also encountered Jarron Deajon Pridgeon with a gun and arrested him. Hamlin says a woman who was shot and wounded is in stable condition. Authorities haven’t released the victims’ names. Hamlin says the suspect and victims lived together.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content