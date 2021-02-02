Police: FBI agents wounded in shooting in South Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Police have swarmed a neighborhood in in South Florida after a shooting that wounded several FBI agents. Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene in Sunrise, Florida. Television news video shows another large contingent of law enforcement officers gathering outside a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, where shooting victims were taken. The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence, noting that several roads were closed in the area. Sunrise is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. News outlets reported that Sunrise police at the scene said FBI agents were wounded while serving an arrest warrant, and that a man was still barricaded inside a home.