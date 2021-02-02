Political storms swirl around California’s Newsom amid virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has gone from a governor in command to one lurching from one political crisis to the next as the pandemic enters its second year. He’s recently faced questions over his decisions to abruptly lift stay-at-home orders and overhaul the state’s vaccine program, and his attempt to get kids back in school is stalled. Amid a Republican-led recall effort, some Democrats are starting to whisper about the need for a backup plan should voters decide to remove him. Newsom’s slide points to the pain facing leaders as virus fatigue takes hold, vaccines remain elusive and voters stop laying blame on the Trump administration.