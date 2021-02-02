Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Rohingya refugees from Myanmar living in camps in Bangladesh are condemning the military coup in their homeland and saying it makes them more fearful to return. A brutal counterinsurgency operation by Myanmar’s military in 2017 drove more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims to neighboring Bangladesh. It has hosted them in crowded refugee camps, and is eager to begin sending them back to Buddhist-majority Myanmar. Several attempts at repatriation have failed because the Rohingya refused to go, fearing more violence. Refugees say they are more afraid now that the military is in complete control.