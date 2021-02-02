Sac City preparing to be overnight host town for RAGBRAI

"It's a new challenge for us, but we see it as a great opportunity." Lance Wilhelm, RAGBRAI coordinator for Sac City, Iowa

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - For the first time ever, Sac City will be an overnight host town for the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, better known as RABGRAI.

Sac City replaced Storm Lake as the first overnight stop this year for riders after they leave Le Mars, Iowa on the cross-state ride.

Sac City RAGBRAI coordinator Lance Wilhelm said they've been recruiting committees and already have chairs for some of those committees to get ready for the big event.

"They'll be about four committees meeting once a month and doing the planning. So, they give some really good guidance in terms of timelines and our goal is to be ahead of those timelines," said Wilhelm.

RAGBRAI organizers said while they're excited to host, there's a lot of work to do.

"It really comes down to volunteers more than anything. And so, I think we can find the volunteers, but we've never had to host anything this big," said Wilhelm.

In the past, the city has been a pass-through town on RAGBRAI.

Dale Wegner, Publicity Committee Co-Chair, said they're excited to be able to show off staples of the city like the world's largest popcorn ball and lots of public art to the riders.

"It's an opportunity to showcase the community in a way that we haven't had to do since 2012 when we were a pass-through town," said Wegner.

Wilhelm added the first time with anything is always a learning experience.

"We think it will go well. We're gathering information from everyone we can. If the weather is nice, if we have showers for everybody and a place to sleep and food, things will be good," said Wilhelm.

Wilhelm added they've been getting guidance from RAGBRAI and have also reached out to other towns that have hosted before for any advice and tips they may have