San Diego ex-mayor Faulconer to run for California governor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer says he’ll run for California governor and plans to formally announce the campaign Tuesday in Los Angeles. Faulconer is the first major Republican to formally step into the contest as signatures are being gathered for a recall effort against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Faulconer says in an online video that California has become a failed state under Newsom, accusing him of botching such issues as homelessness and dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. However, Faulconer would face an uphill fight in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by nearly 2-to-1.