T-shirt latest source of tension in China-Canada ties

BEIJING (AP) — China says it has lodged a formal complaint with Canada over T-shirts ordered by one of the country’s Beijing Embassy staff that allegedly mocked China’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says China called on Canada to “thoroughly investigate the incident and give China a clear explanation.” The incident arose after a T-shirt maker posted on the Chinese internet that a staff member from the Canadian Embassy had ordered T-shirts with a bat print, allegedly referencing claims that the virus developed in China from bats and then spread to humans in the city of Wuhan where infections were first reported in late 2019. Canadian media reports say the logo was a W in homage to the New York hip-hop group the Wu Tang clan.