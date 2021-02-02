The Latest: Vaccine sites in Conn. delay opening after storm

Some COVID-19 vaccination sites in Connecticut remained closed or delayed their openings Tuesday as cleanup from the winter storm continued. The Yale New Haven Health system was rescheduling appointments from Monday and delayed opening up again until noon on Tuesday. The state’s largest vaccination site near the University of Connecticut football stadium in East Hartford also delayed its reopening to noon Tuesday. Hartford HealthCare kept its vaccination and testing sites open as scheduled Monday and Tuesday. State officials say the storm dumped up to 19 inches of snow in parts of the state and forced the cancellations of 10,000 vaccination appointments on Monday.