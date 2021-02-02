Tigray opposition parties assert 50,000-plus civilian deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A trio of opposition parties in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region estimates that more than 50,000 civilians have been killed in the three-month conflict, and they urge the international community to intervene before a “humanitarian disaster of biblical proportion will become a gruesome reality.” The statement does not say where the estimate comes from. No official death toll has emerged since the fighting began in early November between Ethiopian and allied forces and those of the Tigray region. Civilians have been dying from targeted attacks, crossfire and disease. New Tigray administrators appointed by Ethiopia have even warned people are starving to death.