Tokyo Olympic organizers reiterate ‘we will hold the games’

TOKYO (AP) — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee had a simple message for fellow members of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Yoshiro Mori says the games will go on “no matter what situation would be with the coronavirus.” Mori is also a former Japanese prime minister. He has been the main cheerleader for several weeks in Japan and has been backed in Switzerland by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach as reports have swirled that the Olympics might be canceled. The IOC has aggressively pushed back and says the Olympics will open on July 23.