Trudeau says Canada will have coronavirus vaccine production

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will eventually be able to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines. Canada does not have domestic production but Trudeau expects to use vaccines made in Europe to vaccinate all Canadians who want to be vaccinated by September. He says the European Union is reassuring him that it will respect Canada’s contracts with Pfizer and Moderna. But Trudeau says Canada needs as much domestic capacity for vaccine production as soon as possible. Trudeau says two companies – Precision NanoSystems and Novavax – will manufacture vaccines in Canada eventually.