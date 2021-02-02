Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
8:31 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Grand Island Northwest 47, Hastings 44

Lincoln Pius X 84, North Platte 33

Omaha Burke 64, Omaha Bryan 60

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 59, Howells/Dodge 40

ECNC Tournament=

First Round=

Freeman 56, Malcolm 41

Johnson County Central 64, Palmyra 58

Mead 50, Falls City 38

Fort Kearny Conference Tournament=

Amherst 58, Pleasanton 34

Ansley-Litchfield 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 33

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Diller-Odell 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 62, Arapahoe 35

Anselmo-Merna 58, Spalding Academy 13

Archbishop Bergan 71, Omaha Concordia 40

Broken Bow 58, Lexington 37

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 67, Osceola 22

Cambridge 50, Bertrand 31

Centennial 49, Fillmore Central 38

Cross County 54, Nebraska Lutheran 27

East Butler 54, McCool Junction 50

Exeter/Milligan 52, Giltner 10

Fort Calhoun 41, Arlington 25

Fullerton 67, Shelby/Rising City 30

Grand Island Northwest 47, Hastings 44

Hay Springs 70, Hyannis 15

Heartland Lutheran 56, Elba 45

Humphrey St. Francis 74, Central Valley 34

Lincoln Pius X 61, North Platte 38

Maywood-Hayes Center 62, Medicine Valley 35

Meridian 48, High Plains Community 25

Mullen 56, Hershey 44

Nebraska City 36, Plattsmouth 23

Norris 37, Beatrice 33

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 51, Heartland Christian, Iowa 23

Omaha Central 55, Kearney 43

Omaha Mercy 38, Ralston 22

Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, Bennington 45

Omaha Westside 34, Elkhorn South 28

Parkview Christian 37, Dorchester 27

Perkins County 45, Maxwell 27

Rawlins County, Kan. 56, Hitchcock County 26

Riverside 44, St. Edward 37

Seward 52, Columbus Lakeview 49, OT

Syracuse 52, Douglas County West 27

Wallace 51, Brady 17

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=

Bloomfield 52, Winside 31

Creighton 55, Tri County Northeast 47

Homer 41, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 40

Winnebago 72, Ponca 45

LouPlatte Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Wood River 58, Gibbon 13

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

North Central 47, Boyd County 20

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Nebraska City Lourdes 42, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 29

Sterling 46, Johnson-Brock 20

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Blue Hill 50, Lawrence-Nelson 30

Franklin 48, Kenesaw 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content