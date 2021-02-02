Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Grand Island Northwest 47, Hastings 44
Lincoln Pius X 84, North Platte 33
Omaha Burke 64, Omaha Bryan 60
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 59, Howells/Dodge 40
ECNC Tournament=
First Round=
Freeman 56, Malcolm 41
Johnson County Central 64, Palmyra 58
Mead 50, Falls City 38
Fort Kearny Conference Tournament=
Amherst 58, Pleasanton 34
Ansley-Litchfield 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 33
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Diller-Odell 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 62, Arapahoe 35
Anselmo-Merna 58, Spalding Academy 13
Archbishop Bergan 71, Omaha Concordia 40
Broken Bow 58, Lexington 37
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 67, Osceola 22
Cambridge 50, Bertrand 31
Centennial 49, Fillmore Central 38
Cross County 54, Nebraska Lutheran 27
East Butler 54, McCool Junction 50
Exeter/Milligan 52, Giltner 10
Fort Calhoun 41, Arlington 25
Fullerton 67, Shelby/Rising City 30
Grand Island Northwest 47, Hastings 44
Hay Springs 70, Hyannis 15
Heartland Lutheran 56, Elba 45
Humphrey St. Francis 74, Central Valley 34
Lincoln Pius X 61, North Platte 38
Maywood-Hayes Center 62, Medicine Valley 35
Meridian 48, High Plains Community 25
Mullen 56, Hershey 44
Nebraska City 36, Plattsmouth 23
Norris 37, Beatrice 33
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 51, Heartland Christian, Iowa 23
Omaha Central 55, Kearney 43
Omaha Mercy 38, Ralston 22
Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, Bennington 45
Omaha Westside 34, Elkhorn South 28
Parkview Christian 37, Dorchester 27
Perkins County 45, Maxwell 27
Rawlins County, Kan. 56, Hitchcock County 26
Riverside 44, St. Edward 37
Seward 52, Columbus Lakeview 49, OT
Syracuse 52, Douglas County West 27
Wallace 51, Brady 17
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=
Bloomfield 52, Winside 31
Creighton 55, Tri County Northeast 47
Homer 41, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 40
Winnebago 72, Ponca 45
LouPlatte Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Wood River 58, Gibbon 13
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
North Central 47, Boyd County 20
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Nebraska City Lourdes 42, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 29
Sterling 46, Johnson-Brock 20
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Blue Hill 50, Lawrence-Nelson 30
Franklin 48, Kenesaw 42
