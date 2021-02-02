Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

9:22 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic 65, Red Oak 57

Audubon 38, IKM-Manning 33

Boyden-Hull 65, Sheldon 36

Camanche 56, Bellevue 49

Center Point-Urbana 56, Vinton-Shellsburg 38

Cherokee, Washington 56, Spirit Lake 55

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 77, Sioux City, West 50

Crestwood, Cresco 69, New Hampton 40

Davenport, North 41, Muscatine 28

Dubuque, Hempstead 82, Cedar Rapids Xavier 58

Dubuque, Senior 69, Iowa City West 41

East Mills 71, Griswold 37

Epworth, Western Dubuque 77, Cedar Rapids, Washington 59

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, Grundy Center 49

Glenwood 70, Clarinda 58

Grand View Christian 82, Creston 40

H-L-V, Victor 57, Colfax-Mingo 39

Hillcrest Academy 60, Highland, Riverside 25

Holy Trinity 67, Burlington Notre Dame 61

Independence 56, Benton Community 39

Johnston 62, Marshalltown 56

Lone Tree 56, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 43

Madrid 27, Woodward-Granger 26

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 58, Starmont 31

Marion 77, Clear Creek-Amana 72

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 75, Orient-Macksburg 33

New London 78, Central Lee, Donnellson 61

North Fayette Valley 55, Nashua-Plainfield 33

North Scott, Eldridge 45, Davenport, Central 33

North Union 72, Eagle Grove 47

Norwalk 61, Newton 43

Pleasant Valley 53, Davenport, West 38

Rock Valley 68, Sioux Center 34

South O’Brien, Paullina 51, Trinity Christian High School 36

Spencer 57, Denison-Schleswig 51

Sumner-Fredericksburg 64, Union Community, LaPorte City 50

Waterloo, East 59, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 58

Waukee 69, Ankeny Centennial 56

Webster City 55, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 43

West Branch 57, West Liberty 32

West Fork, Sheffield 79, North Butler, Greene 31

West Hancock, Britt 56, Belmond-Klemme 37

West Sioux 81, Harris-Lake Park 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy vs. Waterloo, West, ccd.

Iowa City High vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque, ccd.

Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Wahlert, Dubuque, ppd.

West Harrison, Mondamin vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 45, Logan-Magnolia 44

ADM, Adel 64, Perry 35

Akron-Westfield 59, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 55

Alburnett 62, Edgewood-Colesburg 32

Anamosa 52, North Cedar, Stanwood 48

Atlantic 77, Red Oak 40

Audubon 56, IKM-Manning 46

Ballard 50, Gilbert 42

Baxter 57, Collins-Maxwell 48

Beckman, Dyersville 58, Solon 52

Bedford 55, Southwest Valley 51

Bellevue 58, Camanche 28

Bishop Garrigan 64, Forest City 29

Bondurant Farrar 49, Carroll 35

Burlington Notre Dame 70, Holy Trinity 28

CAM, Anita 59, Woodbine 54

Cedar Falls 58, Linn-Mar, Marion 48

Centerville 67, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 39

Central City 42, East Buchanan, Winthrop 34

Central Clinton, DeWitt 51, Assumption, Davenport 37

Central Decatur, Leon 59, Wayne, Corydon 46

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 64, MOC-Floyd Valley 55

Cherokee, Washington 69, Spirit Lake 44

Colo-NESCO 57, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 33

Coon Rapids-Bayard 56, West Harrison, Mondamin 29

Dallas Center-Grimes 64, Pella Christian 36

Davis County, Bloomfield 58, Chariton 42

Denison-Schleswig 55, Spencer 41

Des Moines, Roosevelt 60, Ankeny 57

Dike-New Hartford 63, Aplington-Parkersburg 25

Fort Dodge 67, Des Moines, Lincoln 28

Griswold 36, East Mills 25

Grundy Center 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 32

H-L-V, Victor 57, Colfax-Mingo 39

Harlan 88, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 45

Indianola 68, Grinnell 62

Iowa Valley, Marengo 52, English Valleys, North English 36

Johnston 66, Marshalltown 13

Kingsley-Pierson 67, Westwood, Sloan 58

Knoxville 61, Albia 31

MFL-Mar-Mac 58, Central Elkader 29

Madrid 27, Woodward-Granger 26

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 50, River Valley, Correctionville 27

Maquoketa 43, West Delaware, Manchester 37

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 69, Starmont 6

Mason City 49, Des Moines, North 39

Mediapolis 58, Wapello 49

Moravia 49, Seymour 24

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 54, Orient-Macksburg 34

Nevada 58, Saydel 20

Newell-Fonda 84, Ruthven-Ayrshire 20

Nodaway Valley 59, Mount Ayr 42

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 37, Lake Mills 30

North Linn, Troy Mills 64, Springville 62

North Tama, Traer 66, Tripoli 42

North Union 75, Eagle Grove 35

Norwalk 41, Newton 26

Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 51, Heartland Christian 23

Osage 63, Rockford 8

PAC-LM 48, East Sac County 44

Pleasant Valley 59, Davenport, West 19

Pleasant Valley 60, Davenport, West 33

Pleasantville 31, Interstate 35,Truro 24

Riceville 35, Dunkerton 30

Roland-Story, Story City 60, South Hamilton, Jewell 27

Saint Ansgar 67, Northwood-Kensett 34

Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, George-Little Rock 39

Sigourney 59, Keota 20

Sioux Center 36, Rock Valley 33

Sioux City, East 54, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41

South Central Calhoun 49, Southeast Valley 33

South O’Brien, Paullina 34, Trinity Christian High School 22

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 66, Martensdale-St. Marys 49

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 48, Webster City 45

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 44, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 41

Stanton 43, Fremont Mills, Tabor 35

Sumner-Fredericksburg 64, Union Community, LaPorte City 26

Tea Area, S.D. 62, Western Christian 48

Treynor 38, Underwood 24

Unity Christian 73, St. Mary’s, Remsen 38

Urbandale 63, Ames 48

Valley, West Des Moines 86, Des Moines, East 11

Van Meter 42, Des Moines Christian 37

WACO, Wayland 49, Danville 41

Waterloo, West 74, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 47

Waukee 56, Ankeny Centennial 46

Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Charles City 21

West Branch 46, West Liberty 39

West Burlington 79, Eldon Cardinal 38

West Fork, Sheffield 59, North Butler, Greene 34

West Lyon, Inwood 57, Okoboji, Milford 19

West Sioux 65, Harris-Lake Park 28

Williamsburg 73, South Tama County, Tama 30

Wilton 43, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 38

Winfield-Mount Union 44, Louisa-Muscatine 43

Winterset 52, North Polk, Alleman 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Paton-Churdan vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content