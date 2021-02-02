Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:35 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

McCook Central/Montrose 60, Parkston 45

Menno 61, Avon 50

Milbank 58, Ortonville, Minn. 38

Pierre 46, Mitchell 44

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 65, Watertown 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Chamberlain 54, Platte-Geddes 46

Deuel 35, Elkton-Lake Benton 30

Flandreau 67, Dell Rapids 46

Hitchcock-Tulare 53, James Valley Christian 48

Howard 58, Irene-Wakonda 35

Lennox 43, Elk Point-Jefferson 16

Marty Indian 57, Freeman Academy/Marion 51

McCook Central/Montrose 60, Parkston 45

Redfield 55, Potter County 40

Sioux Falls Washington 78, Huron 38

Spearfish 59, Lead-Deadwood 38

Tea Area 62, Western Christian, Iowa 48

West Central 67, Tri-Valley 51

Winner 53, Miller 20

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

