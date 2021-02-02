Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
McCook Central/Montrose 60, Parkston 45
Menno 61, Avon 50
Milbank 58, Ortonville, Minn. 38
Pierre 46, Mitchell 44
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 65, Watertown 41
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Chamberlain 54, Platte-Geddes 46
Deuel 35, Elkton-Lake Benton 30
Flandreau 67, Dell Rapids 46
Hitchcock-Tulare 53, James Valley Christian 48
Howard 58, Irene-Wakonda 35
Lennox 43, Elk Point-Jefferson 16
Marty Indian 57, Freeman Academy/Marion 51
McCook Central/Montrose 60, Parkston 45
Redfield 55, Potter County 40
Sioux Falls Washington 78, Huron 38
Spearfish 59, Lead-Deadwood 38
Tea Area 62, Western Christian, Iowa 48
West Central 67, Tri-Valley 51
Winner 53, Miller 20
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/