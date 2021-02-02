US calls detentions in Myanmar a coup, promises sanctions

The U.S. State Department says the military detention of Myanmar’s civilian leaders was a coup. They are promising sanctions and other measures targeting “the very small circle of military generals” responsible. Biden administration officials previously had held off on classifying the military’s weekend roundup that way. State Department officials said Tuesday they were satisfied it met the legal definition of a coup. Myanmar’s generals detained the country’s civilian leader, Nobel winner Aung San Suu Kyi, and others. The generals cited claims of fraud in November elections, which her party had won by a landslide. A State Department official said there was no evidence of widespread fraud and the U.S. believes the real impetus was to prevent the elected parliament from meeting.