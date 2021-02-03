5th victim dies after January attacks in Chicago, suburbs

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl has become the fifth person to die from a series of shootings last month by a Chicago gunman who was later killed in a suburban police shootout. The Cook County medical examiner’s office says Damia Smith was pronounced dead Tuesday at Comer Children’s Hospital. She was riding in a vehicle with her mother when she was shot. Police say 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, of Chicago, shot seven people in a series of attacks Jan. 9 over a roughly four-hour period. Most of the attacks happened on Chicago’s South Side before Nightengale drove to Evanston, just north of the city, where officers killed him during a shootout. Authorities have not released a motive in the killings, which they described as random.