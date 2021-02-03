Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos may step down without stepping away

Even after stepping aside as CEO, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos appears likely to keep identifying new frontiers for the world’s dominant e-commerce company. His successor, meanwhile, gets to deal with escalating efforts to curtail its power. Even after long-time Amazon executive Andy Jassy becomes CEO, Bezos will remain the company’s largest shareholder while taking on the role of executive chairman. That’s a title typically given to someone that intends to remain deeply involved key decisions. And Bezos signaled his desire to keep coming up with new product ideas, reassuring investors that the executive who built Amazon into a $1.7 trillion goliath will be sticking around.