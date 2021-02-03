Biden shows flexibility but tells House to ‘go big’ on aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is telling House Democrats he’s not married to all the specifics of the $1.9 trillion COVID rescue plan. But he wants them to “go big” and not let the size or scope shrink. Biden delivered private remarks to the Democratic caucus on Wednesday, and followed with a meeting with Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and top senators at the White House. Biden says his proposed $1,400 direct payments to Americans must stay in the bill. Biden has panned a slimmer Republican alternative as insufficient. But he’s confident he will win GOP support. He’s told Democrats he’s “got your backs” as Congress prepares for votes on the sweeping deal.