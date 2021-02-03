Bishop Heelan students donate food to Food Bank of Siouxland as part of Catholic Schools Week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- "I just think it's really fun and important that we've been doing this in a COVID safe way," said Emma Hutchinson, Senior at Bishop Heelan High School.

As a part of Catholic Schools Week, students at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School participated in a food drive.

Students collected 1,397 pounds of food to donate to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

"I think that in our mission through Heelan with service, it's just really good that during Catholic Schools Week we can take part in something that's going to be beneficial to everyone in the community," said Hutchinson.

And to make it interesting, the school turned the drive into a competition with each homeroom trying to see who could collect the most food to donate.

"I just think it gets everyone excited. I know it's already for a good cause, but when you add a little bit of friendly competition it makes everyone a little more excited to get out and donate some food," said Hutchinson.

Senior Bereket Ware said it was great to see the school come together for a good cause.

"Seeing that Bishop Heelan can unite on certain little things like this goes to show just how strong of a community we are," said Ware.

Hutchinson also said it was nice to see the school unite for a common cause.

"It just makes me really excited and it makes my heart happy to see that everyone is excited and willing to donate their time and food," said Hutchinson.

And Hutchinson added it's was a great feeling to be able to help even during the pandemic.

"I'm really glad that we can make a difference in the community. And I'm glad that despite all those things we can still find ways to implement our service throughout the community," said Hutchinson.

The students packed the food up in their cars and hand-deliver the donation to the food bank themselves.