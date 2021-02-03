Skip to Content

Blizzard Warning from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST

3:35 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Palo Alto

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Palo Alto County

…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…North central into portions of central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

