Blizzard Warning from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Palo Alto County

…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST

FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of

2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…North central into portions of central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning and evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must

travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,

stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&