Blizzard Warning from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Palo Alto County
…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…North central into portions of central Iowa.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&