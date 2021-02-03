Both sides get a final chance to talk about SC abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The public is getting a chance to testify before South Carolina lawmakers about a bill that would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. About 50 testified both in person and online Wednesday before a House subcommittee about the bill. The measure would ban an abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as soon as six weeks after conception. That would effectively ban almost all abortions in South Carolina. The bill passed the Senate last month after years of setbacks. A House subcommittee advanced it Wednesday with three Republicans voting “yes” and two “no” as it moves toward the House floor. The governor has said he will sign the bill if it reaches him.