Cyprus Orthodox Church to restore historic homes amid outcry

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The head of Cyprus’ Orthodox Church has pledged to rebuild a row of historic homes that were partially demolished next to an under-construction cathedral amid a public outcry over what government officials described as an “unlawful” action. The office of Archbishop Chrysostomos II told The Associated Press on Wednesday that that the archbishop dispatched a letter to Nicosia municipal authorities promising to restore the church-owned homes to their original state. But both the Cyprus Interior Ministry and Nicosia Municipal authorities said the owner was obligated by law to restore the early 20th-century homes to their former glory.