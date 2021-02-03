Daughter: Pakistan arrests rights activist in sedition case

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A prominent Pakistani rights activist living in exile says her father was arrested in the northwestern city of Peshawar after a court denied him bail on charges of terror financing and sedition. Gulalai Ismail tweeted that her father, Mohammad Ismail, was arrested on Wednesday. The father is wanted in a long-standing case that also charges his wife and daughter since 2019, when Gulalai Ismail fled to the U.S. to avoid harassment by Pakistani security agencies because of her investigations into alleged human rights abuses by soldiers. Pakistani activists and journalists have increasingly come under attack by the government and the security establishments, restricting the space for criticism and dissent.