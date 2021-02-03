Draghi brings market savvy, gravitas to tame Italy’s crises

MILAN (AP) — The former European Central Bank chief credited with helping to save the euro has now been tapped to lead Italy out of the pandemic and the worst recession since World War II. Draghi gained global respect as the head of the European Central Bank for eight years, managing monetary policy for the 19 countries that use the euro, with an economy worth 12 trillion euros, or $14.4 trillion. He not only has an insider’s grasp of the financial rule book that Italy must follow, but he has the respect of those whose forbearance Italy may require during the difficult months and years ahead.