Skip to Content

Ecuador to pick new president amid deepening economic crisis

New
11:42 am National news from the Associated Press

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Voters in Ecuador are heading to the polls to pick a new president amid a deepening economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. More than a dozen candidates have entered the race in an election scheduled for Sunday. The large number of candidates makes a runoff election on April 11 virtually certain. One of the two leading candidates is Andrés Arauz, who was endorsed by former President Rafael Correa. Correa still is a powerful political force despite his conviction on corruption charges. The other main contender is banker Guillermo Lasso, who favors free market policies and Ecuador’s rapprochement with international organizations. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content