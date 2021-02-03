Feb. 3: Iowa reports 56 additional COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations at 382

(KTIV) – State health officials reported 841 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 320,339 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 321,536 by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The state's dashboard says out of those who have tested positive, 288,310 have recovered, an increase of 1,971 since yesterday.

The state has reported 56 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the state's death toll to 4,975.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (288,310) and the number of deaths (4,975) from the total number of cases (321,536) shows there are currently 28,521 active virus cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 4,344 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,481,650 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate has decreased to 9.5%, which is down from 9.6% reported on Tuesday.

According to the health department's latest report, 382 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 390 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 88 are in the ICU with 31 on ventilators. State data shows 70% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 48 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 2,043 virus-related deaths have been reported among long-term care residents.

Data from the state's vaccine dashboard shows 250,633 Iowa residents have received doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 64,046 people have completed their vaccine series.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 24 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 13,299. To date, 12,438 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has confirmed two additional virus-related deaths in Woodbury County, bringing its death toll to 199.

A total of 25 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 9 are county residents.

Woodbury County has had 5,928 vaccine doses administered, with 1,457 people completing their vaccine series.

Buena Vista County

In Buena Vista County, the IDPH has reported seven more positive cases, bringing the county's total to 4,015. Of those cases, 3,786 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 35.

Buena Vista County has had 934 vaccine doses administered, with 249 people completing their vaccine series.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,769 total positive cases have been reported by the IDPH, an increase of eight since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,578 have recovered.

Clay County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 24.

Clay County has had 1,135 vaccine doses administered, with 267 people completing their vaccine series.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County seven new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,920. Of those cases, 1,737 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported two new virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 36.

Dickinson County has had 1,386 vaccine doses administered, with 389 people completing their vaccine series.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,566 total cases on Tuesday, and that number rose to 3,572 by Wednesday morning. Of those cases, 3,353 have recovered.

There has been one additional virus-related death in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 74.

Plymouth County has had 1,572 vaccine doses administered, with 396 people completing their vaccine series.

Sioux County

State health officials say Sioux County has had two additional cases bringing its total to 4,638. Of those cases, 4,381 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its COVID-19 death toll to 64.

Sioux County has had 2,332 vaccine doses administered, with 518 people completing their vaccine series.