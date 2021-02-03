‘Mank’ leads all Golden Globe nominees with 6

NEW YORK (AP) — David Fincher’s ‘Mank’ has topped Golden Globe nominations with 6 nods, while Netflix dominated Wednesday’s announcement thanks to both its films and television series. The nominees for best motion picture drama are: “The Father”; “Mank”; “Nomadland”; “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; “Promising Young Woman.” The nominees for best director are: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”; Regina King, “One Night in Miami”; David Fincher, “Mank”; Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman.” The nominees for best television series, drama, are: “The Crown”; “Lovecraft Country”; “The Mandalorian”; “Ozark”; “Ratched.”