Hard-hit Czech Republic reaches 1 million confirmed cases

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has reached 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases. It is by far the smallest of the 21 countries to surpass the milestone, with the United States leading the global table with more than 26 million. The Health Ministry said Wednesday the day-to-day increase in new infections reached 9,057 cases for a total of just over 1 million. With the population of 10.7 million, the country has registered 16,683 deaths. Currently, 93,043 Czechs are ill with COVID-19. Among them, 5,811 are hospitalized while 1,002 are in intensive care, putting the health system under increasing pressure.