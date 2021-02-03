Health officials: South Dakota Walmarts and Hy-Vees could begin administering vaccines next week

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota health experts said pharmacies at stores like Walmart and Hy-Vee could be administering vaccines by next week.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the Federal Government will be activating its Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. She said the program will launch next week, and as early as next Thursday.

The progam means a limited number of retail pharmacies statewide would have access to vaccines. Malsam-Rysdon said right now, they are unsure which locations will be participating.

"The way this will work is the federal government will be directly allocating vaccines to these retail pharmacies. that allocation will not come out of the state's allotment. So that's good news. But nevertheless, the overall allocation is expected to be quite limited as this gets started," said Malsam-Rysdon.

Malsam-Rysdon also said, beginning next week, the state will be inviting residents 75 and older to be vaccinated.