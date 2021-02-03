Skip to Content

Hoyas ride hot shooting to 86-79 upset of No. 15 Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jahvon Blair scored 22 points to lead four Georgetown players in double figures, and the Hoyas used their best shooting in weeks to build a big lead and beat No. 15 Creighton 86-79. Georgetown won its second straight after a three-week layoff because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The 13-point-underdog Hoyas won for the first time in five road games. Blair made five 3-pointers, the biggest coming with 1:34 left when he banked one in from the wing as the shot clock was about to expire. Denzel Mahoney led the Bluejays with 22 points.

Associated Press

