Hugh Grant, Vanessa Kirby react to Golden Globe nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Twelve-year-old Helena Zengel says it was the greatest day of her life. Sixty-year-old Hugh Grant says he deserved a little moral boost after months of home-schooling with an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old. They were among the actors newly nominated for Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday. Zengel was nominated as best supporting actress in a film for “News of the World” and Grant was nominated for best actor in a limited series or TV movie for “The Undoing.” Riz Ahmed, nominated for best actor in a film for “Sound of Metal,” says a year when Hollywood films were put on hold offered an opportunity for small movies like his.