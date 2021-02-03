Italy looks to “Super Mario” Draghi to end political crisis

ROME (AP) — Italy’s president is expected to ask Mario Draghi, the former European Central Bank chief credited with saving the euro, to try to lead Italy through the coronavirus pandemic. President Sergio Mattarella summoned Draghi for a noon meeting Wednesday after last-ditch talks among squabbling politicians failed to produce a viable new coalition. Mattarella was expected to ask Draghi to try to form a non-political government to replace caretaker Premier Giuseppe Conte’s coalition of the 5-Star Movement and Democratic Party. Conte was forced to resign last month after ex-Premier Matteo Renzi pulled his ministers. Renzi had complained about Conte’s plan to spend more than 200 billion euros ($240 billion) in EU funds and loans to help the economy recover from the pandemic.