Japan regrets Sri Lanka’s scrapping of port terminal deal

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The Japanese embassy said Wednesday that it regrets a decision by the Sri Lankan government to scrap a deal to develop a port terminal with Japan and India after weeks of protests by trade unions and opposition parties. An embassy official says it is unfortunate that the government unilaterally announced that development and operation of Colombo Port’s East Container Terminal will be carried out solely by Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka had agreed to develop the terminal under a deal in which India and Japan were to own 49% of the shares.