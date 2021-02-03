Dems plan vote on ousting Marjorie Taylor Greene from panels

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Democrat says the House will vote Thursday on removing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committees. The statement by No. 2 House Democrat Steny Hoyer intensifies the stakes over the Georgia Republican’s online embrace of conspiracy theories and violent racist views. Hoyer’s remarks come as showdowns approach over Greene and Rep. Liz Cheney, who’ve antagonized opposing wings of a GOP struggling to define itself without Donald Trump in the White House. Pro-Trump Republicans want to remove Cheney from her post of No. 3 House Republican after she voted last month to impeach Trump.