Myanmar’s military junta plans probe of last year’s election

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s new leader said the military government plans an investigation into alleged fraud in last year’s elections and will prioritize the COVID-19 outbreak and the economy. A state-run newspaper said senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing announced the moves Tuesday at the first meeting of his new government after Monday’s coup. The military had said one of its reasons for ousting the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi was because it failed to properly investigate its voter fraud allegations. The state Union Election Commission four days before the military takeover had declared there were no significant problems with the vote.