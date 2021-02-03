Nebraska Region 11 Emergency Services prepares for upcoming winter weather

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Officials in Nebraska Region 11 are preparing for tomorrow's winter weather conditions. Region 11 covers Madison, Antelope and Pierce Counties. They say the weather may cause slick road conditions and they want residents to do everything they can to stay safe.

"If you have to go out and do whatever you need to do such as work or that kind of thing, drive slow and be extra cautious. It’s also gonna be pretty hazardous to walk on sidewalks and in areas so fall hazards are going to be out there so please be extra careful" said Bobbi Risor, the Region 11 Emergency Manager.

Risor says her most important piece of advice is to take extra time if you travel and take extra precautions due to low visibility.