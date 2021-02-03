Netflix once again dominates Golden Globe TV nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix built on its recent dominance at scooping up Golden Globe TV nominations Wednesday, getting 20 nods, nearly three times as many as its closest competitor, HBO. Netflix, which beat its own record of 17 TV nominations from last year, secured three out of the five nominations for best drama TV series, “The Crown,” “Ozark” and “Ratched,” and four of the five acting nods for best actress in that category for Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Laura Linney and Sarah Paulson. HBO Max scored nominations with “Lovecraft Country” and “The Flight Attendant,” which also earned “The Big Bang Theory” veteran Kaley Cuoco her first Globe nod.