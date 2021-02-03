Nicaragua approves Russian COVID-19 vaccine

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s government says it has approved Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. The government outlet El 19 Digital said Wednesday that “Nicaragua is advancing in its negotiations with Russia to supply” the vaccine. It was the first vaccine approved in Nicaragua, which still awaits its first doses. The government had said in January that it had initiated efforts to acquire vaccines from various laboratories around the world and hoped to vaccinate 3.7 million people in an initial stage. The government of President Daniel Ortega has been criticized for not implementing stricter health measures to slow the virus’ spread.