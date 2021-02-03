Oklahoma high school marks anniversary of students’ deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Moore High School is marking the anniversary of the deaths of three members of its cross country team with gatherings of students inside the school, counselors for students and staff, and therapy dogs. School Principal Mike Coyle said Wednesday that students and staff are also invited to write notes remembering the three. The notes will be placed in a time capsule this spring. Students Rachel Freeman, Yuridia Martinez and Kolby Crum died after being struck by a pickup truck on Feb. 3, 2020, as they ran with the team outside the school. Truck driver Max Townsend is awaiting trial on second-degree murder charges.