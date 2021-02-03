Oklahoma man jailed for shooting deaths of 5 kids, brother

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) -- Police say a 25-year-old Oklahoma man remains in jail for the fatal shootings of his brother and five young children.

Police in Muskogee say they don't yet know why Jarron Deajon Pridgeon fatally shot 24-year-old Javarion Lee or the children, the oldest of whom was 9.

The children's mother, Brittany Anderson, was also wounded in the shootings early Tuesday and was hospitalized in Tulsa.

A relative says Pridgeon was the father of three of the slain children. The youngest victim was 1.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on Pridgeon's behalf.

Police say Pridgeon and the victims lived in the home where the shootings occurred.