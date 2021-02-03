Syrian military says Israeli strikes in the country’s south

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A Syrian military official said Israel fired surface and air missiles at targets in southern Syria, causing only material damage. The official said the late Wednesday attacks prompted Syrian air defenses. The unnamed official said the Israeli attacks came in from over the Golan Heights but didn’t identify what the target was. Residents in the capital Damascus reported hearing the sound of explosions. State media said the explosions in Damascus were those of the Syrian air defenses responding to the incoming missiles. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes targeted a military post for government troops and allied Iranian militias in rural Quneitra province.