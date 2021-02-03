Siouxland District Health Department taking action to prevent vaccines from going to waste

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Leaders with the Siouxland District Health Department said they are making sure no COVID-19 vaccine doses go to waste during Phase 1-B of the vaccination process.

Phase 1-B is for people ages 65 and up, and any adult with a serious medical condition.

One concern with administering the vaccines is the expiration of any unused vials.

The health director of Siouxland District Health said they have plans in place for these scenarios.

"There was law enforcement, the Sheriff, Sioux City Police, and the Fire Department, we would kind of send a call to them, if we knew we were going to have extra doses at a clinic. And they would report the next morning and we got those doses administered. So at this point in time, we have experienced no wastage of dosages." said Kevin Grieme, Siouxland District Health Department.

Grieme said they also tiered out risk categories among their own staff.

So if there are any unused vaccines, there would be people nearby who still could use one.