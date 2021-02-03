Slain FBI agents worked to protect children from abusers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The FBI has identified the child pornography suspect who fatally shot two FBI agents at a Florida apartment complex as 55-year old David Huber. Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were killed in Tuesday’s shooting. The agents were part of a group serving a search warrant on Huber’s apartment. Three other agents were wounded. Huber killed himself after a standoff. Florida court records show Huber with only minor traffic violations. He had no listing as a sex offender and no Florida prison record. Records show he owned computer consulting businesses from 2008 until last year.