Tarnished by its Gaza rule, Hamas may struggle in elections

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Islamic militant group Hamas won a landslide victory when the Palestinians last held elections 15 years ago, after campaigning as a scrappy resistance movement. That will be a harder sell this time around, with new elections planned in spring. Some Hamas leaders have left the impoverished Gaza Strip and are living in luxury. That’s a stark contrast to the suffering at home. Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007, a year after winning parliamentary elections. Since then, it has established its own quasi-state in Gaza. But it has struggled to provide even basic services with the economy devastated by wars with Israel and a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade.