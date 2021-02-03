Icy conditions expected Thursday: Here are some safety tips if you have to travel

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the impending winter weather for Wednesday night and Thursday, officers with the Sioux City Police Department are asking drivers to take extra precautions on the roads, especially if they get icy.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure said if you must drive, the most important thing to remember is to take it slow. He said cars become harder to handle on ice, especially on curves, when stopping and going down hills.

McClure said if you see a portion of a road where the snow seems to have melted, be careful. Those spots usually tend to be ice-covered.

McClure also reminded owners of vehicles with four-wheel, or all-wheel drive, that they still need extra time to come to a stop, just like other vehicles on the road.

"We have a couple of snowstorms under our belt now, people are getting their sea legs, so to speak, for winter driving. But it is always good to remember to slow it down. We build our confidence back up, and then that's when we start making mistakes and getting in accidents, so slow down, give yourself plenty of space." said McClure.

McClure also suggested allowing extra distance between the vehicles ahead of you and behind you.