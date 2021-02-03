Skip to Content

Turkey’s Erdogan describes student protesters as terrorists

7:22 am

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced student protesters as “terrorists” and vowed to crackdown on demonstrations opposing the appointment of a government loyalist to head Istanbul’s most prestigious university. Students and faculty members of Bogazici University have spent weeks protesting Erdogan’s Jan. 1 appointment of an academic who once ran for parliament as a candidate for Erdogan’s party. They have called for the university to be allowed to elect its own president. Tensions flared this week after a group of students were arrested over a poster which depicted Islam’s most sacred site with LGBT rights flags. Erdogan said LGBT values have “no place” in Turkey’s future. 

Associated Press

